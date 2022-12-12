EMU President James Smith has contract extended

Eastern Michigan University president Dr. James Smith had his contract extended by two years.

The Board of Regents voted unanimously to add two more years to President Smith’s contract. That will see him in charge of the school through June of 2026, which will be his 10th year as EMU president.

Dr. Smith says he believes one of the factors for his renewal was having consistent leadership through the school’s 2025 housing project. He feels housing is a key factor to increasing enrollment, which has fallen steadily at EMU over the last 20 years.

“Well, the housing is one significant piece, and we know students want a more modern housing footprint, and we’re going to give them that.”

The board also cited academic and student support initiatives, facility enhancements, and budget stabilization as reasons for the extension.

