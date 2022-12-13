Process to find Ypsilanti's next police chief set to move forward

The search for the next Ypsilanti police chief is expected to kick into high gear over the next few weeks.

The YPD has been without a chief since Tony DeGiusti resigned in August. Brent Yuchasz has been acting as interim chief since then. The job opening will be officially posted in the next couple weeks. Then there will be a vetting of the applications, several interviews, and a community event.

Ypsilanti Mayor-Elect Nicole Brown says the goal is to have a new chief hired by April.

“The process is going to be very collaborative to make sure that we get great quality individuals who want to do this job and that the community and the city council all have a voice about who we’re bringing in and their leadership style and what their vision is for the future of Ypsilanti as well.”

The department is also in the process of trying to fill seven open officer positions.

