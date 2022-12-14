© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Program to offer free marijuana to Michigan veterans coping with PTSD, TBI

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published December 14, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST
marijuana plant.jpg
Brett Adam Levin
/
Brett Levin Photography
Marijuana plant

Many veterans use marijuana as a way to cope with post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. A program that provides free cannabis to vets who are suffering will begin next year.

Hero Project USA will select 25 veterans to receive the marijuana on a biweekly basis, free of charge. The goal is to eventually expand to reach more who are suffering from PTSD and TBI.

Annamarie Buller is a spokesperson with Jars Cannabis, a retail dispensary that has a location in Ann Arbor. They are one of the companies taking part in the program.

“We’re just so excited to be a part of the solution of managing debilitating conditions that are preventing folks from living comfortable lives.”

To qualify veterans need to have a valid Michigan medical marijuana card along with a diagnosis for PTSD or TBI. The program will begin in 2023.

For more information on Hero Project USA, click here.

Ann Arbor marijuana medical marijuana Hero Project USA Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Traumatic Brain Injury Veterans
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
