Program to offer free marijuana to Michigan veterans coping with PTSD, TBI

Many veterans use marijuana as a way to cope with post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. A program that provides free cannabis to vets who are suffering will begin next year.

Hero Project USA will select 25 veterans to receive the marijuana on a biweekly basis, free of charge. The goal is to eventually expand to reach more who are suffering from PTSD and TBI.

Annamarie Buller is a spokesperson with Jars Cannabis, a retail dispensary that has a location in Ann Arbor. They are one of the companies taking part in the program.

“We’re just so excited to be a part of the solution of managing debilitating conditions that are preventing folks from living comfortable lives.”

To qualify veterans need to have a valid Michigan medical marijuana card along with a diagnosis for PTSD or TBI. The program will begin in 2023.

