Testing shows non-detect levels of 1,4 dioxane in Ann Arbor Township well

A consultant for Ann Arbor Township is recommending area wells continue to be sampled for Gelman-related dioxane contamination, even though the state just found non-detectable levels of the toxin in an area well.

The state conducted its test of an Ann Arbor Township well this past week after independent contractors for the township found significant levels of dioxane there in October and a lower amount in November.

With the non-detect results from the state, some are now doubting the validity of the October and November findings. But a township remediation specialist, along with Roger Rayle, head of a local dioxane remediation stakeholders’ group, say this variation is common.

"This has happened before, where you have some hits, and then you have non-detect, and then you some have hits again. So, I would not be surprised in the coming months if it goes up to detectable levels."

So, the township’s remediation specialist is recommending that the well continue to be tested over the next three months.

