WEMU News

Ann Arbor seeking grant funding for Buhr Park upgrades

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST
city of ann arbor logo.jpg
City of Ann Arbor
/
Twitter
City of Ann Arbor logo

The Buhr Park Ice Arena in Ann Arbor could soon see some major renovations, if the city can get additional state funding.

City officials are asking the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a grant to help pay for replacing the arena’s old and inefficient refrigeration system, as well as other upgrades. Work on the project could cost up to 2.4-million dollars.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department Manager, Josh Landefeld, says they should know in a few months if they will receive state funding.

“We will be hearing about that in early 2023. The actual time has not been finalized, but we anticipate it will be early 2023."

If a grant is awarded, construction could start in the spring of 2024.

Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
