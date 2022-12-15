Ann Arbor seeking grant funding for Buhr Park upgrades

The Buhr Park Ice Arena in Ann Arbor could soon see some major renovations, if the city can get additional state funding.

City officials are asking the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a grant to help pay for replacing the arena’s old and inefficient refrigeration system, as well as other upgrades. Work on the project could cost up to 2.4-million dollars.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department Manager, Josh Landefeld, says they should know in a few months if they will receive state funding.

“We will be hearing about that in early 2023. The actual time has not been finalized, but we anticipate it will be early 2023."

If a grant is awarded, construction could start in the spring of 2024.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

