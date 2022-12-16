Ann Arbor Airport wants to extend runway, but nearby residents oppose it

The Ann Arbor Municipal Airport wants to expand its runway to be in line with federal safety regulations. However, some nearby residents have voiced concerns.

The airport, which is owned by the city, would like to expand the runway by 720 feet. The change would extend the runway to give planes more room to land. It would eliminate a blind spot by the control tower and move the runway further away from State Street.

Comments at a recent public hearing claim that moving the runway closer to the nearby neighborhood will increase noise and put residents at risk.

City airport manager Matt Kulhanek says the public can respond to the environmental assessment that was published, which addresses many concerns.

“From physical impacts to socioeconomic impacts to noise impacts to wildlife and wetlands and flora and fauna and historic sites.”

The public can view the assessments and make comments until January 13th.

You can find a link to make public comments here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

