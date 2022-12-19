A David Zinn 3-D creature to make permanent home in Dexter

Anyone who’s walked around the Ann Arbor area has probably seen the sidewalk artwork of David Zinn. And now, one of his 3D-looking creatures might be finding a permanent home in Dexter.

"Anamorphosis" is a fancy way of saying the trick of making a flat drawing looking three dimensional from a certain point of view.

Another vocab word? "Pareidolia," which we all do when we see patterns or images in things like clouds.

Those things inspire David Zinn’s playful art. Most of his work is done with chalk and is temporary.

Dexter officials want him to make some of his artwork permanent somewhere in the city.

“I have, probably by now, a notorious and controversial belief, that if you don’t really have a plan, you technically cannot fail. I try to walk in with as open a mind as I can to everything that I do, and then, whatever happens is whatever was supposed to happen.“

Zinn was pretty tight-lipped about what creature will be featured in the mural. All he would confirm is that it would be located somewhere in the vicinity of the farmers’ market pavilion.

Public art hunters can find it when it’s completed this spring.

