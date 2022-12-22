© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
WEMU News

Road commission "preparing for the worst" with upcoming snowstorm

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published December 22, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST
snow plow 1.jpg
Washtenaw County Road Commission
/
wcroads.org
Snowplow

With Washtenaw County bracing for a winter storm, the road commission is making preparations to keep residents safe.

It is still unknown the amount of rain and snow that will fall and how dangerous the roads will be as a result. But the road commission is preparing for the worst.

Sheryl Siddall is the Managing Director of the county’s road commission. She says they will have a small night crew that will get to work tonight.

Residents are advised to avoid traveling if you can and to give snowplows plenty of space when they’re clearing the roads.

“They will be monitoring and clearing, if necessary, on the state highway system. And then, we have all of our crews scheduled to come in very early on Friday morning, and they will be working throughout the day to keep the road system open.”

There are still staffing issues associated with the road commission. The county is currently looking to hire more snowplow operators for seasonal and permanent work.

Siddall says the roadways will still be covered. It might just take a little longer than usual.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Road CommissionSnowplowSheryl Siddallwinter stormWinter WeatherWinterroad safety
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content