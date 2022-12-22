Road commission "preparing for the worst" with upcoming snowstorm

With Washtenaw County bracing for a winter storm, the road commission is making preparations to keep residents safe.

It is still unknown the amount of rain and snow that will fall and how dangerous the roads will be as a result. But the road commission is preparing for the worst.

Sheryl Siddall is the Managing Director of the county’s road commission. She says they will have a small night crew that will get to work tonight.

Residents are advised to avoid traveling if you can and to give snowplows plenty of space when they’re clearing the roads.

“They will be monitoring and clearing, if necessary, on the state highway system. And then, we have all of our crews scheduled to come in very early on Friday morning, and they will be working throughout the day to keep the road system open.”

There are still staffing issues associated with the road commission. The county is currently looking to hire more snowplow operators for seasonal and permanent work.

Siddall says the roadways will still be covered. It might just take a little longer than usual.

