WEMU News

Washtenaw County Road Commission officials encouraging people to stay off the roads while the storm continues

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published December 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST
snow_plow__10442280564_.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/
Snowplow

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is working around the clock to keep the community’s roads clear.

The county has only seen a limited amount of snowfall so far, but the ongoing high winds are causing problems with snow drifts and poor visibility.

Sheryl Siddall is the road commission’s managing director.

“If you don’t have to go out, we would still encourage you to not go out to give us room to do our job. We’re just trying to take care of the roads for everybody."

Siddall says their current focus remains the state highway system and the county’s primary roads.

