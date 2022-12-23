Washtenaw County Road Commission officials encouraging people to stay off the roads while the storm continues

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is working around the clock to keep the community’s roads clear.

The county has only seen a limited amount of snowfall so far, but the ongoing high winds are causing problems with snow drifts and poor visibility.

Sheryl Siddall is the road commission’s managing director.

“If you don’t have to go out, we would still encourage you to not go out to give us room to do our job. We’re just trying to take care of the roads for everybody."

Siddall says their current focus remains the state highway system and the county’s primary roads.

