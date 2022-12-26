Sewer work to begin in Ann Arbor in January

The City of Ann Arbor is getting ready to start a new multi-million-dollar sewer maintenance project.

Starting in January, the city will begin a repair process called ‘lining’ on more than a mile’s worth of sewer pipes.

The process allows crews to extend the life of the pipes without having to dig them up.

Igor Kotlyar is the project manager. He says the project will take around 4 months to complete.

“Lining can be done year-round, so we would like to have this work done now so it would not affect other construction projects."

Kotlyar says they will still need to set up pumps and above ground pipes to serve as a bypass to the areas being worked on.

Areas affected by the project include portions of State Street, First Street, Jefferson, and Hoover Avenue.

