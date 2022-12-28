© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

City of Ann Arbor seeking public feedback, ideas for Unarmed Crisis Response Team

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published December 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
city of ann arbor logo.jpg
City of Ann Arbor
/
Twitter

Ann Arbor residents are getting another chance to offer their ideas for the city’s proposed Unarmed Crisis Response team.

Two in-person public forums are taking place next month on January 9 and 12. An online virtual forum will also be held on January 19.

Katie Van Dorn is the director of the consulting team organizing the forums. She says once they’ve collected all their findings, they’ll share them with city officials.

“We will give them a set of recommendations that are based on the feedback we have heard from the community survey, interviews, and discussion groups."

Van Dorn says the program has garnered a lot of interest from the community so far, and they have already received a lot of feedback from residents.

Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
