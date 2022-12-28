City of Ann Arbor seeking public feedback, ideas for Unarmed Crisis Response Team

Ann Arbor residents are getting another chance to offer their ideas for the city’s proposed Unarmed Crisis Response team.

Two in-person public forums are taking place next month on January 9 and 12. An online virtual forum will also be held on January 19.

Katie Van Dorn is the director of the consulting team organizing the forums. She says once they’ve collected all their findings, they’ll share them with city officials.

“We will give them a set of recommendations that are based on the feedback we have heard from the community survey, interviews, and discussion groups."

Van Dorn says the program has garnered a lot of interest from the community so far, and they have already received a lot of feedback from residents.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

