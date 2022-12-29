Washtenaw County Mental Health prepares for increase in cases after new year

An uptick in mental health cases is expected locally in the weeks ahead. That is the assessment of officials with Washtenaw County Community Mental Health.

Officials with the local mental health department say they have seen it year after year. There is typically not a lot of outreach during the holiday. But with the highs of the holiday period behind them, many reach out to tackle ongoing mental health issues as part of their resolutions or because they notice a sharp change in moods.

“Your mood has been low for several months. If you notice that there are things that are not bringing you joy, and they once did. If you notice that you’re having thoughts about not wanting to be here anymore.”

That’s Melisa Tasker, a program administrator at Washtenaw County’s Community Mental Health. She says the most important recommendation for those with these feelings is to reach out immediately for professional help. Her department at Community Mental Health is staffed 24/7 for both emergency help and referrals.

You can find contact information for Washtenaw County Community Mental Health assistance here.

