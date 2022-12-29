WISD gets $2.3 million to for mental health programs

Washtenaw County officials are taking steps to expand mental health services for the community’s school children.

The county is allocating $2.3 million to the Washtenaw Intermediate School District to help fund its mental health programs.

Lisa Gentz is a program administrator for Washtenaw County Mental Health. She says the expanded programming will help address a variety of issues, including substance use.

“So, trying to get additional services in the schools to not only help address the issue in the school but also get those students connected to additional support."

Gentz says the money is coming from the county’s Public Safety and Mental Health Millage and will be distributed over the next three years.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

