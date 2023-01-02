Saline man completes goal of running a marathon in every state

A 48-year old Saline man has completed a two decade quest of running a marathon in all 50 states.

After Dave McManama ran his first marathon in Chicago in 1999, some friends suggested running one in every state. He amended the goal to run all 50 in under four hours each.

This past Friday, with dozens of friends and family cheering him on in Ocala, Florida, McManama completed the last race in a little more than 3 hours and 23 minutes. He says all the support at the last race made it special.

“It’s great to be done with that race and to have hit my goal and have seen so many friends and family come out for it but I don’t know quite yet how I feel about finishing the goal. I told my wife, I don’t know if I want this goal to end cause, you know, I’ve had something to shoot for for so long.”

According to McManama, only a few hundred people have run sub-4-hour marathons in all 50 states.

The 48-year-old’s biggest challenges included a mostly uphill race in North Carolina and having to re-run a race in Wyoming after he failed to crack the four-hour mark.

