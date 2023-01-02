Washtenaw County government launches new program to help small businesses

Washtenaw County’s small businesses were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to offer some relief, the county’s Office of Community and Economic Development is launching a new program to help local small businesses stabilize, and in some cases, expand.

The Small Business Growth Activator Program launches this month and will provide qualifying businesses with grants of up to $5,000 and other assistance.

The office’s Economic Opportunity Manager, Cheranissa Roach, says this is the first of several programs they intend to launch.

“We’re looking to have another event that will help connect people with resources that they may need to help their microenterprise or other small business."

Roach says their goal is to help between 80 and 100 businesses with the initial program.

