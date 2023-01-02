Washtenaw County Health Department urges caution about respiratory illness when coming back from holiday gatherings

The Washtenaw County Health Department is urging people to be mindful about COVID and the flu as they return from holiday vacations. This comes as cases of respiratory illness remain on the rise.

The health department says while hospitalizations for COVID and flu in Washtenaw County have dropped in the last reporting period, flu and COVID cases are on the increase.

Beth Ann Hamilton from the health department says it’s important to keep the current situation in mind as you return from holiday gatherings.

"People are going to be around other people. It just makes it more likely that illnesses like that can spread. We wouldn’t be surprised if there was more of that heading into the new year. "

If you have symptoms or tested positive or have been near someone who was sick, the health department recommends wearing a mask, especially near those who are at high risk.

Currently, Washtenaw County is at a medium level of COVID spread, which does not include broad masking for everyone.

