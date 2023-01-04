New state law expands options for polling places

A new state law has gone into effect that expands the types of locations that can be used to host elections.

In addition to government buildings, like schools and public libraries, polling places can now be held at banquet halls, community centers, and other privately-owned properties, if they meet certain requirements.

The county’s director of elections, Ed Golembiewski, says the goal is to make it easier for people to vote.

“It allows for us to be able to locate polling places closer to voters, if they happened to be in an area where there was previously not a suitable space, and, therefore, had to drive a little bit further to get to a polling place."

Golembiewski says all changes made to current polling places will only be done by local city and township officials, after they have conducted an evaluation of the current locations.

