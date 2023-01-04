Support for unarmed crisis response teams is high as Ann Arbor seeks public feedback

Public support for an unarmed crisis response team in Ann Arbor is extremely high. 93% percent approve of it according to a recent survey.

This approach to public safety would supplement what the police do. It would put some of their responsibilities in the hands of highly-trained, unarmed mental health experts. In 2021, Ann Arbor City Council voted to explore the issue. Derrick Jackson, the Director of Community Engagement for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, says it’s already in the pilot stages.

“So in partnership with community mental health, we have a 24/7 crisis line for therapists to show up and kind of take over for officers. We have a co-response unit that’s out on the road where an officer and a social worker are literally riding around in a patrol car as partners responding to mental health calls.”

The city is seeking public feedback at three forums this month. The first two are at Ann Arbor Public Library branches: Monday, Jan. 9 at the downtown branch and Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Pittsfield Branch. The third forum will be online via zoom on Jan. 19.

