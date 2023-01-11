Planned housing development on Ann Arbor's north side adds final pieces

A former landfill on the north side of Ann Arbor is moving closer to becoming a housing development.

The Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to annex nearly six total acres of land on Pontiac Trail. This is the last two pieces of land for a planned 484-unit housing development, according to a yet-to-be-finalized site plan. It will feature a mix of apartments and townhouse-style homes.

First Ward council member Lisa Disch says it will help with the city’s carbon neutrality goals. She says all 164 of the townhomes will be fully electric, and the remaining apartments will have electric appliances.

“This developer is reclaiming a brownfield [site] that nobody wanted to touch for decades. And they’re putting housing on it. And they agreed to make the townhomes electric. That’s a lot!”

The developer, Robertson Brothers Homes, also plans to contribute a little more than a million dollars to build a roundabout at the intersection of Pontiac Trail and Dhu Varren Road.

