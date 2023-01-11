U of M releases new study showing potential impacts of switching to electric vehicles

Switching from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones would help most car-drivers save money on fuel costs and reduce carbon emissions, but how big the benefits are depends on where they live.

According to a new study from the University of Michigan, people living in the Midwest, including Michigan, would not reduce their carbon emissions as much by switching to an electric vehicle.

Jesse Vega-Perkins is the study’s author. She says that’s because of the way many people in the state get their electricity.

“The grid is still pretty dominated by coal power sources. So, we did see less reduction in Michigan compared to, for example, California or the Pacific Northwest."

Vega-Perkins says, overall, roughly 90 percent of car-owning households would see at least some kind reduction in carbon emissions and fuel costs, if they switched to an electric vehicle.

