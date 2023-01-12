© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Ann Arbor street closures planned during Vice President's visit today

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
Kamala Harris photo.png
The White House
/
whitehouse.gov
Vice President Kamala Harris

Preparations are being made for the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris in Ann Arbor later today.

Several streets will be blocked off in downtown Ann Arbor and the UM campus area. Motorists will want to plan for those street closures today between 8:30 AM-5pm. The streets being blocked off are Huron between State Street and Glen Avenue, East Washington between State Street and Fletcher, and Fletcher between Huron and East Washington.

It is expected that the Vice President will be making formal remarks in that area in the afternoon.

The White House has offered very few details about her visit other than to say she is coming to Ann Arbor for a conversation about the Administration’s work to combat the climate crisis.

Tags
WEMU News kamala harrisAnn Arborclimate changeroad closure
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
