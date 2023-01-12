Ann Arbor street closures planned during Vice President's visit today

Preparations are being made for the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris in Ann Arbor later today.

Several streets will be blocked off in downtown Ann Arbor and the UM campus area. Motorists will want to plan for those street closures today between 8:30 AM-5pm. The streets being blocked off are Huron between State Street and Glen Avenue, East Washington between State Street and Fletcher, and Fletcher between Huron and East Washington.

It is expected that the Vice President will be making formal remarks in that area in the afternoon.

The White House has offered very few details about her visit other than to say she is coming to Ann Arbor for a conversation about the Administration’s work to combat the climate crisis.

