Martin Luther King Jr.'s value of community reflected in EMU keynote speaker

Eastern Michigan University kicked off its 37th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at a packed ballroom at the Student Center. WEMU's Josh Hakala was at EMU’s Presidential Luncheon.

The sound of Lift Every Voice And Sing, more commonly known as the Black national anthem appropriately began the festivities.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Sampson Davis, a best-selling author, TV personality and emergency physician. He told stories of growing up poor in Newark, New Jersey and the people who played a role in his path to college, and later to medical school, and beyond.

Davis says Dr. King had a vision about community and how everyone can play a role in our collective success.

“Everyone sort of putting in work and sharing equally in the growth of our country and the fruits of the labor and I think he really resonated on making sure that each one, teach one, each one do their part.”

Dr. Davis says, just as Dr. King championed decades ago, it remains true that it’s important for everyone to be equal to accomplish that success. And we still have a lot of work to do to get there.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org