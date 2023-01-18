The Ann Arbor 'geezers' at Live nightclub face a tsunami of media attention

Nationwide media attention is growing to unusual proportions over a story out of Ann Arbor.

It all started last week with a New York Times article about the over-65 crowd--or the "Geezers," as they were called--enjoying dancing and music at the city's Live nightclub.

Since then, there have been requests for local interviews from NBC's Access Hollywood, CBS's Drew Barrymore Show, Vanity Fair, WGN in Chicago, by a documentarian who produces pieces for Netflix, and a reporter from our national network at NPR.

72 year-old Randy Tessier is a writing lecturer and a musician who organized the Ann Arbor Happy Hour at Live. He was even flabbergasted learning ABC's Kelly and Ryan did a feature on them.

"Kelly and Ryan? And I'm in the suburban homes where they're eating Wheaties. Unbelievable!"

Since the New York Times article, Tessier says he's even been contacted by U-M's president, Santa Ono.

