© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
WEMU News

Federal bill would prevent government from banning gas appliances

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published January 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Environmental groups focused on climate change want to eliminate natural gas use in buildings, and that includes cooking with gas stoves.
Erano Bundoc
/
Environmental groups focused on climate change want to eliminate natural gas use in buildings, and that includes cooking with gas stoves.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga co-sponsored a bill that would ban any future restriction of gas appliances at the federal level. If it passes, the West Michigan Republican’s bill would run counter to a proposed ordinance in Ann Arbor.

The city of Ann Arbor is considering a ban of natural gas connections for all new construction. They are joining a number of cities from around the country in this effort.

Brett Lenart is the planning manager for the city. He says new construction going electric will help Ann Arbor work toward its climate neutrality goals and reduce health issues.

“There’s a growing body of evidence that gas stoves particularly can have adverse health impacts. There’s a correlation to asthma and children for households that have that.”

Lenart says the federal bill is a solution in search of a problem.

Rep. Huizenga said in a statement that the bill would preempt “bureaucratic overreach”. There are currently no plans to ban gas appliances at the federal level.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Ann Arbor City Councilnatural gasAnn ArborCity of Ann Arborbill huizengaBrett LenartMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan Legislature
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content