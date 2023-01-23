Federal bill would prevent government from banning gas appliances

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga co-sponsored a bill that would ban any future restriction of gas appliances at the federal level. If it passes, the West Michigan Republican’s bill would run counter to a proposed ordinance in Ann Arbor.

The city of Ann Arbor is considering a ban of natural gas connections for all new construction. They are joining a number of cities from around the country in this effort.

Brett Lenart is the planning manager for the city. He says new construction going electric will help Ann Arbor work toward its climate neutrality goals and reduce health issues .

“There’s a growing body of evidence that gas stoves particularly can have adverse health impacts. There’s a correlation to asthma and children for households that have that.”

Lenart says the federal bill is a solution in search of a problem.

Rep. Huizenga said in a statement that the bill would preempt “bureaucratic overreach”. There are currently no plans to ban gas appliances at the federal level.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

