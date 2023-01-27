Judge correct to dismiss police union's challenge of Ann Arbor's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ruling says

A ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the city of Ann Arbor’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Ann Arbor Police Officers Association filed a lawsuit in November of 2021, a week before the mandate was set to kick in. The union sued on behalf of six members of the police department. Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Carol Kuhnke dismissed the case.

Now that the Court of Appeals has upheld that ruling, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor was pleased. He said the primary goal of the vaccine mandate was to keep people safe.

“It was a time when there was a great deal of flexibility and uncertainty and it was really important for us to make sure that our staff members and our community members were as safe as they could possibly be.”

Mayor Taylor said outside of this lawsuit, the city has had excellent cooperation from other bargaining units when it comes to the vaccine mandate.

