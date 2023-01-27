Wednesday's snow storm causes spike in car crashes

Hundreds of car crashes and other traffic accidents were reported across Washtenaw County during Wednesday’s snowy weather.

The county received around eight inches of snow as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the highest total of any area in Southeast Michigan.

Ann Arbor’s Interim Police Chief, Aimee Metzer, says it had a significant impact on her department’s operations.

“We had almost 60 traffic-related calls for service. About eight were cars in the ditch, and the others were actually traffic crashes. So, that’s about six-fold from what we’re generally used to on a given day.”

Washtenaw County will likely see additional snow over the next few days. Metzer says if you have to drive during a snow storm, slowing down and driving cautiously really are the best ways to avoid getting in an accident.

