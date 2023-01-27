© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Wednesday's snow storm causes spike in car crashes

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published January 27, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST
snow_plow__10442280564_.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

Hundreds of car crashes and other traffic accidents were reported across Washtenaw County during Wednesday’s snowy weather.

The county received around eight inches of snow as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the highest total of any area in Southeast Michigan.

Ann Arbor’s Interim Police Chief, Aimee Metzer, says it had a significant impact on her department’s operations.

“We had almost 60 traffic-related calls for service. About eight were cars in the ditch, and the others were actually traffic crashes. So, that’s about six-fold from what we’re generally used to on a given day.”

Washtenaw County will likely see additional snow over the next few days. Metzer says if you have to drive during a snow storm, slowing down and driving cautiously really are the best ways to avoid getting in an accident.

Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
