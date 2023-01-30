Search for missing Pioneer High School student comes to tragic close

The search for a missing Pioneer High School student came to a tragic close on Monday.

During a sweep of the school grounds, members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department found the body of Adriana Davidson. The 15-year-old sophomore had been missing since Friday morning.

Her family had last communicated with her around 9 a.m. while she was on her way to school. The last time the Scio Township teen was spotted was outside of the school around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Derrick Jackson is a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department.

“Our K-9 unit was out in the area around the school, and unfortunately, she was located just before 1 p.m. today, and she was deceased.”

Her body, which was found near the school’s football field, showed no signs of foul play, according to Jackson.

The case will be turned over to the Ann Arbor Police Department for further investigation.

