U of M spending $20 million on Arts Initiative

University of Michigan officials want to expand artistic opportunities on campus.

The university is allocating an additional $20 million over the next five years to the school’s Arts Initiative program.

Chris Audain is the initiative’s managing director. He says it's part of a larger effort to promote learning, creativity, and discovery in the region.

“That means we’re going to be supporting artists locally and bringing in artists from across the globe, so that they can learn and leverage university resources."

Audain says they also want to use the funds to encourage more investment into arts research.

