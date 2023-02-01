Ann Arbor gets $3.8 million to help eliminate traffic fatalities

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the state of Michigan $33.6 million as part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. Ann Arbor was one of 13 Michigan communities to receive funding.

While the $3.8 million that Ann Arbor received wasn’t the full amount that the city requested, it will still make an impact. That’s according to Suzann Flowers, transportation planner for the city of Ann Arbor. She says the federal dollars were intended to focus on the city’s efforts to eliminate traffic-related fatalities by 2025.

“Which we’re building on our existing safety action plan, to conduct a more thorough review of our speed management study program and pursue additional quick build projects. Which I think really tees in nicely, these are really targeted areas within our transportation master plan.”

According to Flowers, the city had four fatalities and 13 incapacitating injuries in 2021. The overall number of traffic crashes has been trending downward over the last five years. The 2022 data collection isn’t expected to be released until the spring or early summer.

