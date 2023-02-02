Long-awaited Ypsilanti homeless shelter set to open Monday

After some staffing challenges caused some delays, Ypsilanti’s first overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness is ready to open its doors.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street agreed to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate back in November. However, finding staff to run the operation has been a challenge.

Dan Kelly is the executive director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County. He says with increased demand for services, he needed to hire and train 10 new people before the Ypsilanti shelter opens this Monday.

“I was there Monday night, and we were running out of space in our normal area that we used for the winter shelter where we were actually converting our lobby into additional winter capacity. So, this site could not come any sooner. It really is needed.”

St. Luke’s will operate Monday through Thursday, and now there is an additional shelter at a site in Ann Arbor running Friday through Sunday.

Combined with the Delonis Center, there are more options for people experiencing homelessness every day of the week.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

