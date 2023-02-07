Animal welfare violations by U-M researchers should cost school federal funding, PETA says

University of Michigan researchers have self-reported 18 different violations of federal animal welfare standards. That’s according to a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

PETA says U-M should lose federal funding after a Freedom of Information Act request showed that nearly 300 mice and more than 11,000 zebrafish were killed between 2018 and 2022.

According to PETA, an investigation also shows the labs having 52 violations involving mice and rats from 2015 through 2017.

Dr. Alka Chandna, who investigates laboratories for PETA, says there have been no consequences from the National Institute of Health.

“We’d like to see NIH [National Institutes of Health] take a strong stand here and use the authority that it has to make a meaningful change so that institutions like University of Michigan that do afoul of the law, come into compliance.”

A U-M spokesperson said in a statement: “We take allegations of animal mistreatment very seriously. We are committed to providing quality care of the animals from highly trained, licensed veterinarians and veterinary techs in our research laboratories. All findings of non-compliance are fully investigated and met with a requirement of corrective action.”

