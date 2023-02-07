© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Carbon-positive housing development in Ann Arbor aims to set example for other builders

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published February 7, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST
530 north division.jpg
1 of 4  — 530 north division.jpg
Volta Homes
530 north division 4.jpg
2 of 4  — 530 north division 4.jpg
Volta Homes
530 north division 3.jpg
3 of 4  — 530 north division 3.jpg
Volta Homes
530 north division 2.jpg
4 of 4  — 530 north division 2.jpg
Volta Homes

A planned housing development that claims it will produce more energy than it uses was approved for a re-zoning by the Ann Arbor City Council last night. It was a unanimous vote.

Doug Selby, a co-creator with Meadowlark Builders, created Volta Homes with a vision of building carbon-positive housing. His first project is to demolish the rental home he owns at 530 North Division street, near downtown. He will replace it with a “quad-plex”, with four separate apartments. They will be all-electric and will be outfitted with solar panels and other eco-friendly features.

Selby says he wanted to use this as a tool for the advancement of this type of construction.

“Building one zero-energy building in Ann Arbor is not going to move the dial very much, right? What I wanted to do was to show what is in it for developers and builders who want to build this way, and as much as possible, to provide sort of a learning environment for it.”

Selby hopes to be able to partner with the Ann Arbor Student Builder program in an effort to teach the next generation of builders.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
