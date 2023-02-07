Carbon-positive housing development in Ann Arbor aims to set example for other builders

A planned housing development that claims it will produce more energy than it uses was approved for a re-zoning by the Ann Arbor City Council last night. It was a unanimous vote.

Doug Selby, a co-creator with Meadowlark Builders, created Volta Homes with a vision of building carbon-positive housing. His first project is to demolish the rental home he owns at 530 North Division street, near downtown. He will replace it with a “quad-plex”, with four separate apartments. They will be all-electric and will be outfitted with solar panels and other eco-friendly features.

Selby says he wanted to use this as a tool for the advancement of this type of construction.

“Building one zero-energy building in Ann Arbor is not going to move the dial very much, right? What I wanted to do was to show what is in it for developers and builders who want to build this way, and as much as possible, to provide sort of a learning environment for it.”

Selby hopes to be able to partner with the Ann Arbor Student Builder program in an effort to teach the next generation of builders.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

