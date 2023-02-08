© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Free breakfast, lunches for K-12 students could have big impact in Washtenaw County

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published February 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s budget proposal calls for $160 million to go toward providing all K-12 students in Michigan free breakfast and lunch. If it goes through, it could have a significant impact in Washtenaw County.

The money would be diverted from the state’s School Aid Fund. In Washtenaw County, nearly 1/3 of all students currently qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. That’s nearly 15,000 kids. By giving free breakfast and lunch to all students, that would cover an additional 28,000.

Robert Jansen is the Superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated Schools.

“We know that eating breakfast and lunch is associated with better attendance rates, fewer missed school days and just better overall participation by students and their academics. And solid nutrition is essential for all human beings.”

Jansen adds that this will also lift a burden for all families, including those that don’t qualify for the reduced lunch program as it will remove an expense from their budget.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Tags
WEMU News School lunchesEducation FundingNutritionGretchen WhitmerBudget proposalK-12 EducationLincoln Consolidated Schoolswashtenaw county
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
