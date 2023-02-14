© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
WEMU News

Historic downtown building to become "musical ecosystem" for Ypsilanti's creative community

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST
jamie at two west by noah kaplan - crop.jpg
1 of 12  — jamie at two west by noah kaplan - crop.jpg
Jamie Taralunga sits by the fireplace on the main floor of "Two West" in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Feb. 10, 2023
Noah Kaplan
Good ones/DSC_0626.JPG
2 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0626.JPG
Instruments ready to be played at "Two West" in Ypsilanti, Mich.
Josh Hakala
Good ones/DSC_0615.JPG
3 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0615.JPG
"Two West" owner Jamie Taralunga
Josh Hakala
materials unlimited.JPG
4 of 12  — materials unlimited.JPG
Materials Unlimited, an antiques store in downtown Ypsilanti, will close after 50 years in business on Dec. 30th.
Josh Hakala / 89.1 WEMU
Good ones/DSC_0635.JPG
5 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0635.JPG
Maruga Booker
Josh Hakala
Good ones/DSC_0674.JPG
6 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0674.JPG
Jordan Smith of the band Ma Baker speaks at "Two West" in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Feb. 10, 2023
Josh Hakala
Good ones/DSC_0685.JPG
7 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0685.JPG
Artwork on the walls at "Two West" in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Feb. 10, 2023
Josh Hakala
Good ones/DSC_0707.JPG
8 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0707.JPG
Josh Hakala
Good ones/DSC_0625.JPG
9 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0625.JPG
Angela Sheppard of the band FeRn Whale speaks at "Two West" in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Feb. 10, 2023
Josh Hakala
Good ones/DSC_0658.JPG
10 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0658.JPG
Tamara Burns of Hopkins Burns Design Studio speaks at "Two West" in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Feb. 10, 2023
Josh Hakala
Good ones/DSC_0734.JPG
11 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0734.JPG
Noah Kaplan speaks at "Two West" in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Feb. 10, 2023
Josh Hakala
Good ones/DSC_0740.JPG
12 of 12  — Good ones/DSC_0740.JPG
Josh Hakala

After nearly 50 years, the historic downtown Ypsilanti building that housed antique store Materials Unlimited has new ownership. That new owner gathered a variety of musicians, artists, and community members to unveil her plans for a music venue that she calls her “love letter for Ypsi”.

A jam session was a fitting end to Friday’s gathering at 2 West Michigan Avenue right next to the Huron River. The tentative name for the three-floor building is “Two West”. It is still in the planning stages, but this is the core plan for the roughly 17,000 square foot facility: The main floor will be converted into a live performance and recording studio space. The upstairs will be a VIP lounge and a short-term rental space where artists have the option to stay overnight. And vinyl records will be pressed and sold in the basement. When people spoke at the gathering each of them had their own way of saying how this will be an important addition to the city’s musical and creative community. Jamie Taralunga is the owner putting it all together.

“Essentially it’s a musical ecosystem that will allow musicians and artists, live performers a place to create, learn, teach, press, sell their music.”<br/>

With a building constructed in the 1920s, there’s still a brownfield clean up that needs to take place. Once that is complete, the hope is to open some time in 2024.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Materials UnlimitedCity of YpsilantiDowntown Ypsilanti
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content