EMU students concerned about safety following mass shooting at MSU

The recent mass shooting at Michigan State University is having repercussions at other colleges across the state.

At Eastern Michigan University, many students are expressing concerns about safety at their campus.

Chatham McGuire: “It could happen to me – to us – right now. There’s nobody stopping anybody. I’ve seen a few more cops on campus today than normal. But outside of that, I don’t see how anybody could be stopped if they really wanted to.”

Haijar Habbis-Nimer: “It’s honestly really sad. I feel like, nowadays, it’s just so common with everything that’s happened, and I do have a concern of it happening really in, like, public schools more over because that’s where you hear about it.”

Nichole Bolla: “Everybody always thinks ‘It’s not going to be me, it’s not going to be me’ until it is, and then… I don’t even know what’s going to happen."

Meanwhile, EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige says they are keenly aware of the increased tensions being felt by students and are deploying additional officers across campus.

