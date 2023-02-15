"Hurting so deeply": Vigil in Ann Arbor to honor victims of Michigan State mass shooting

University of Michigan students are organizing a vigil tonight to show support for the victims of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

The Ann Arbor community will put rivalries aside tonight at the Diag in solidarity with those impacted by Monday’s tragedy in East Lansing. Three students were killed, and five others were seriously injured.

Many students had friends and family that attend MSU. But even for those with no connection to the school, an attack on a nearby college campus created fear and anxiety among students.

U-M’s Central Student Government organized the vigil. Kareem Rifai is the organization’s spokesperson.

“I think so many students on campus were hit so hard, and they were just watching the news, sitting on the edge of their seats, calling their friends, seeing if they were OK. We just thought it would be prudent to throw something together as quickly as possible because everyone on campus is hurting so deeply.”

The students will also have a large banner on display at the vigil that attendees are encouraged to sign. It will be sent to East Lansing as a sign of support.

The vigil begins at 7 p.m.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

