The Ann Arbor community gathers en masse in support of MSU student body

An eerie quiet hung over the crowd as the speeches ended, and as U-M students waited one-by-one to inscribe their names and thoughts on a mural that will be shared with students at MSU.

As they waited, there were hushed discussions about the pain they feel watching school shooting after school shooting.

U-M Freshman Laila Burke-Graves could not hold back the tears as she reflected.

“All these kids don’t get to grow up, and it just makes you think you’re next. I try to think the people here today and the people who mourn for the children are the change. But it just feels like an endless cycle.”

The message she left on the mural for her fellow college students in East Lansing: “We’ll show them. People over politics. Go green, go white. Fight, Fight, Fight.”

