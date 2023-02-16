© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
WEMU News

The Ann Arbor community gathers en masse in support of MSU student body

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published February 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST
Stay Strong MSU sign.jpg
1 of 9  — Stay Strong MSU sign.jpg
"Stay strong MSU" sign
Cathy Shafran / 89.1 WEMU
Crowds pack UM diag to support MSU students.jpg
2 of 9  — Crowds pack UM diag to support MSU students.jpg
Crowds pack the UM Diag to support MSU students.
Cathy Shafran / 89.1 WEMU
UM students signing mural in support of MSU students.jpg
3 of 9  — UM students signing mural in support of MSU students.jpg
UM students signing a mural in support of MSU students,
Cathy Shafran / 89.1 WEMU
Crowd at UM diag in support of MSU students.jpg
4 of 9  — Crowd at UM diag in support of MSU students.jpg
Crowd at the UM Diag in support of MSU students.
Cathy Shafran / 89.1 WEMU
UM Students signing mural for MSU.jpg
5 of 9  — UM Students signing mural for MSU.jpg
UM Students signing mural for MSU.
Cathy Shafran / 89.1 WEMU
UM student signing mural.jpg
6 of 9  — UM student signing mural.jpg
UM student signing mural.
Cathy Shafran / 89.1 WEMU
Several UM students signing mural for MSU students.jpg
7 of 9  — Several UM students signing mural for MSU students.jpg
Several UM students signing a mural for MSU students.
Cathy Shafran / 89.1 WEMU
20230215_192625.jpg
8 of 9  — 20230215_192625.jpg
A UM student signing the MSU mural.
Cathy Shafran / 89.1 WEMU
UM Freshman Laila Burke-Graves (left) saddened by on-going school shootings.jpg
9 of 9  — UM Freshman Laila Burke-Graves (left) saddened by on-going school shootings.jpg
UM Freshman Laila Burke-Graves (left) saddened by on-going school shootings.
Cathy Shafran / 89.1 WEMU

An eerie quiet hung over the crowd as the speeches ended, and as U-M students waited one-by-one to inscribe their names and thoughts on a mural that will be shared with students at MSU.

As they waited, there were hushed discussions about the pain they feel watching school shooting after school shooting.

U-M Freshman Laila Burke-Graves could not hold back the tears as she reflected.

“All these kids don’t get to grow up, and it just makes you think you’re next. I try to think the people here today and the people who mourn for the children are the change. But it just feels like an endless cycle.”

The message she left on the mural for her fellow college students in East Lansing: “We’ll show them. People over politics. Go green, go white. Fight, Fight, Fight.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Michigan State Universitymass shootingsschool shootingThe University of MichiganVigil
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
Related Content