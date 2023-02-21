Ann Arbor road rage incident over a parking space ends in gun charges

Ann Arbor police are reporting an unusual road rage incident over the weekend. It involved a fight over a parking spot and has left one woman facing gun charges. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran explains.

Ann Arbor police say they were called to the area around E. Liberty and Maynard street with a report of a woman yelling she had a gun. When officers arrived, they found two women yelling at each other. The officers learned that a 25-year old woman from Milan was trying to parallel park on East Liberty when another driver came behind her, preventing her from backing into the spot. Video evidence shows the Milan woman pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at the head of the victim. When police arrived they say they found a gun near the driver’s seat in the Milan woman’s car. No one was injured in the incident. The 25-year old was arrested at the scene and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail. She is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and brandishing a firearm in public. I’m Cathy Shafran