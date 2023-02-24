Crews continue to clear Washtenaw County's roads of downed power lines, trees

Works crews across Washtenaw County continue to have their hands full with the aftermath of Wednesday’s ice storm.

More than 2,000 calls were made to various emergency services in the county over a span of 24 hours.

Those same services receive fewer than 400 calls on an average day.

Washtenaw County Road Commission spokesperson Tiffany Oliphant says most of the ones her department received were related to downed power lines and fallen trees.

She adds they’ve had crews going around the clock to clear the roads.

“We’re working. We’re going to be out there, and we appreciate them to report and tell us where things are. We’re out also working and watching the roads and we’ll be working until the right of way to a lot of roads are clear."

She says, at this point, it’s still to early to determine when everything will be cleaned up.

