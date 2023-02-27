End of COVID-era SNAP benefits could send more people back to food banks

The additional federal money that was sent to Michiganders who received SNAP benefits during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is ending. With no replacement in sight, those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollars may have to seek out food banks.

After nearly three years, Congress decided to end the emergency allotment effective at the end of February. Beginning March 1, the roughly 80-90 extra dollars per person will not be distributed. Markell Miller, is the director of community food programs at Food Gatherers.

“So there is a pretty significant impact here to individuals and families, to local economies, to the state. There’s been a large amount of extra assistance coming in to help people with groceries and so now people are going to have to figure out how to stretch their dollars.”

Miller also wants to make sure anyone who receives SNAP benefits updates their information with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. This ensures that each person is receiving the correct amount of financial support from the program.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

