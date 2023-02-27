Ice storm restoration: Washtenaw County recovers from "top-five storm"

Days after an ice storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents of Washtenaw County, there is still work to be done.

More than 19,000 people are still without power as of Monday afternoon and there are downed power lines throughout the area that need to be repaired. Ben Pinette is Washtenaw County’s emergency operations manager.

“It’s probably a top-five storm between winter and summer over the last 30 years. So the outages were substantial. The impact on people has been very substantial, and frankly, the weather hasn’t helped.”

Pinette says the weather remained very cold overnight and never really warmed up during the day, which hampered the restoration crews. Another challenge was the number of power lines that were brought down county-wide was overwhelming and required additional help. Out-of-town restoration crews will continue on the job this week to finish the remaining neighborhoods and individual homes.

