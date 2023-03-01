© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
WEMU News

Washtenaw Health officials urge residents to get flu shot

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST
Flu shots are recommended for all pregnant women.
PhotoAlto/Michele Constantini
/
Flu shots are recommended for all pregnant women.

Washtenaw County health officials say it isn’t too late to get a flu shot.

The county has been experiencing a moderate to moderately severe influenza season so far.

Statewide, Michigan has seen a worse than usual season, caused in part by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and a decline in vaccination rates.

The county health department’s epidemiology manager, Laura Bauman, says they saw a spike in influenza cases at the start of the year, but another surge could still happen, due to the multiple variants circulating in the community.

“We haven’t seen a lot of Influenza B, and sometimes what will happen is we will have our Influenza A peak, and then we will have a later Influenza B peak, so we’re certainly going to be watching."

Bauman says there have been roughly 180 hospitalizations in Washtenaw County caused by influenza so far this season.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News fluflu vaccineflu seasonWashtenaw County Health Departmentwashtenaw countyPublic Health
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content