Washtenaw Health officials urge residents to get flu shot

Washtenaw County health officials say it isn’t too late to get a flu shot.

The county has been experiencing a moderate to moderately severe influenza season so far.

Statewide, Michigan has seen a worse than usual season, caused in part by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and a decline in vaccination rates.

The county health department’s epidemiology manager, Laura Bauman, says they saw a spike in influenza cases at the start of the year, but another surge could still happen, due to the multiple variants circulating in the community.

“We haven’t seen a lot of Influenza B, and sometimes what will happen is we will have our Influenza A peak, and then we will have a later Influenza B peak, so we’re certainly going to be watching."

Bauman says there have been roughly 180 hospitalizations in Washtenaw County caused by influenza so far this season.

