Denial of five Ypsilanti marijuana permits overturned on appeal

Five Ypsilanti businesses had their marijuana permits approved after successfully appealing their initial denials to the city council.

Of the five denials, four of them were related to construction or renovation plans and had not yet begun operating. The fifth, The Shop on Cross Street, a family-owned business which has been in operation since 2011, just had to take care of some unpaid property taxes.

Once each owner had a chance to explain their plans, it was a relatively smooth approval process, according to Third Ward council member Desirae Simmons. She says there has been some growing pains with the process of approving marijuana permits.

“I think there’s definitely some need for more, just specific communication and to have clearer guidelines and the expectations moving forward.”

Simmons added that the process can also be improved by giving owners a chance to correct or clarify any issues prior to going through the denial and appeal process.

