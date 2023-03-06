Ann Arbor councilwoman wants marijuana profits to help those who suffered from criminal marijuana laws

Ann Arbor 1st Ward Councilperson Cynthia Harrison says when it comes to money gained from LEGAL recreation marijuana sales – she thinks the most logical way to use it is to support those who suffered in a system when marijuana was illegal. She will be proposing the funds be used to enhance legal services for those who have suffered from criminal charges related to marijuana.

"Legal services for individuals that have faced prosecutions, arrests, convictions that spent time in the criminal system as a result of marijuana"

Harrison maintains the laws related to marijuana have disproportionately targeted people of color and those in a lower economic status. Spending the money to address their legal and economic challenges, she says will help address issues of racial disparity.

