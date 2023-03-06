Dexter teenager becomes youngest to sign pro contract in women's soccer history

Chloe Ricketts, a Dexter native, became the youngest player to sign a professional contract in women’s soccer history. The 15-year-old signed with the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Ricketts had accomplished a lot at the club soccer level before she was even able to drive a car. At 14 last summer, she became the youngest player to ever suit up for AFC Ann Arbor in the W-League, a national pre-professional league. After spending time with the United States Under-16 National Team, the Washington Spirit invited her to preseason training camp. And she clearly made an impression as they offered her a 3-year contract. Kade Ricketts, Chloe’s dad, says he saw her talent and her work ethic as early as 11 years old and thought there might be a chance she could be a pro.

“Die-hard dedicated from the very start, from going to bed early on her own, to eating right. I can count maybe two or three times where she didn’t want to go and practice.”

Part of her contract is that she has to live with a parent or guardian and cannot be traded or released without her parents’ permission until she is 18.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org