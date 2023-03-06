Dexter's long-awaited new City Hall now open to public

Today, the city of Dexter is opening its doors to the public at its new and improved City Hall.

When City Hall was moved to the second floor of the PNC Bank downtown in 2001, it was supposed to be temporary. More than 20 years later, the new location at 3515 Broad Street is about 7 or 8 times bigger.

It will include extra office space, a conference room, and an elevator to improve accessibility.

Dexter city manager Justin Breyer says the new building is a welcome addition from an office full of cubicle walls.

“So, functionally, very little will change. You’re still seeing the same faces when you walk in, and I hope we’re still delivering the same great service that we always have. You know, there might be a little less yelling over the wall to say, ‘Hey, someone’s here for you.’”

Up until now, Dexter City Council would meet at a variety of locations, like the local senior center or a church. Now, the new city hall has a dedicated space for city council chambers.

