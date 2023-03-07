© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information
WEMU News

Families facing eviction in Washtenaw County could have financial lifeline with new funding

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published March 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST
ann arbor city hall.jpg
Heritage Media
/
creativecommons.org
Ann Arbor City Hall

Families facing eviction in Washtenaw County could be given a lifeline. A reallocation of funds by Ann Arbor City Council is providing $305,000 to help keep families in their homes.

Ever since the federal COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program ended last fall, there has been a 20 percent increase in family homelessness in the county. This funding would be used to help people who are facing eviction make those past due rental payments. Amanda Carlisle, the executive director of the Washtenaw Housing Alliance, says this not only helps families, but lessens the burden on the homelessness safety net.

“Quite frankly, we don’t have enough emergency shelter to say yes to everyone who needs shelter immediately. And so we need to have avenues to keep people out of the homeless system of care and one of the best ways to do that is to keep evictions from happening in the first place.”

Carlisle says another vital part of this assistance is by helping people make rent, it keeps them from having an eviction on their record. When that occurs, it can be very difficult to secure future housing.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News EvictionsAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Housing Commission
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content