Latest testing of Gelman dioxane in Scio Township wells show some of "highest ever readings", says CARD chair

The latest sampling from Gelman’s 1,4 dioxane contamination in Washtenaw County is again raising concerns from the head of the Coalition for Action on Remediation of Dioxane – or the CARD group. CARD Chair Roger Rayle says his preliminary analysis of Gelman’s February sampling report released Tuesday confirms, for him, that the plume is not under control.

"There are 4 or 5 wells that have their highest ever readings. Those locations are still going up. It’s going to be on the north side. It’s far away from the river, but closer to the Scio Township."

Officials with Michigan’s environmental agency, EGLE, meanwhile are trying to determine why a residential well in Ann Arbor township only tested once with high levels of dioxane contamination from the Gelman 1,4 dioxane plume. Township testing in October showed a homeowner’s well on Blueberry Lane with 9.1 parts per billion. But Dan Hamel, EGLE’s Project Manager for the Gelman site, says all monthly testing since December has resulted in non-detect levels of the dioxane.

"Since then, everybody’s has been non-detect. So there’s some question about what happened back in October. But we’re going to sample one more time in March and then we’re going to sit down and evaluate what has happened, what is happening and what would be any response."

Hamel made his comments during a monthly meeting of CARD – the Coalition for Action on Remediation of Dioxane.

