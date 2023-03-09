Ann Arbor police report 3rd groping incident in two weeks

Ann Arbor Police are reporting yet another sexual assault on the city streets, although this incident, they say, is unrelated to two cases from last week.

In an earlier incident from February 26, a victim says she was groped as she was walking by a bus stop near Lake Lila Drive near Plymouth Road. This week, on Tuesday, a 21-year-old female says she was groped as she was walking down Lake Lila Lane at the Willowtree Apartment complex. It was just before midnight.

The incidents have two different suspects.

In two incidents from last week, police are looking for a white male, approximately 20-30 years old. The suspect from this week’s incident is described as a black male, approximately 25-40 years old.

Police ask anyone who was in the area of Lake Lila Lane near the Willow Tree apartments Tuesday night to contact them at the AAPD.

