Eastbound I-94 to remain closed for "a few days" on west side of Ann Arbor after semi hits overpass

Eastbound I-94 is expected to be closed for multiple days after a semi crashed into the Liberty Road overpass Monday morning. The bridge repair will be disrupting traffic on Ann Arbor's west side.

Eastbound I-94 is closed between M-14 and Ann Arbor-Saline Road as repairs are being made to the bridge. In the meantime, traffic is being detoured off at M-14 and drivers can take southbound US-23 to get back to I-94.

The on-ramp to Eastbound I-94 from Jackson Road also remains closed.

According to MDOT, shortly before 9 a.m., there was a lift device that was extended on the back of the semi and made contact with the overpass.

Aaron Jenkins, a spokesperson with MDOT, says there were no injuries reported.

“This is something that happens too often. but we do have plans in place. We’ll have contractors come in and make a bid and then once the bid is accepted, we’ll go ahead and have them start working on it. and. hopefully, we can have this done in just a few days.”

Traffic is not able to cross the overpass on Liberty Road in between Liberty Pointe Drive and Towne Road.

Residents using public transportation should be aware of temporary changes to bus routes as a result of the crash.

